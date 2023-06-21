News you can trust since 1853
Police operation to make women feel safer in Halifax town centre returns

A police operation to boost women’s safety in Halifax town centre at night is making a comeback.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 21st Jun 2023, 10:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 10:40 BST

Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team has secured funding for the return of Operation Swan, aimed at assisting women and making them feel safer when they are out.

It has started already, and last weekend officers and a worker from Independent Domestic Violence Advocates were in Halifax town centre from 9.30pm until the early hours offering advice and assistance.

The team said: “The town centre was very busy due to the amazing events taking place at The Piece Hall and officers spoke to many people of all ages.

"Due to the remarkable success of the operation, Operation Swan will be continuing every Friday and Saturday night up until the end of August. The van will be situated in George Square.

"We want you to have a great time when you are about and about but we also want you to feel safe whilst you do so.”

