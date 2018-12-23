Police patrols stepped up after serious sexual assault on woman

Police patrols have been stepped up in an area of Halifax after a serious sexual assault on a woman.

The incident is reported to have happened between 1.25am and 1.50am on Cheltenham Gardens on December 15.

Detective Inspector Gary Stephenson, of Calderdale CID, said: “We have been carrying out extensive enquiries into this incident and are now appealing for anyone with information to get in contact with officers.

“I would appeal for anyone who saw two men matching the descriptions in the Coronation Road, Cheltenham Gardens, Abbey Walk South, Huddersfield Road and the surrounding streets between 1 and 2am.

“I appreciate this incident may cause some concerns in the community so we have had extra patrol officers in the area to offer reassurance.”

The victim, a woman in her 20s, got out of a taxi and was approached by two males.

One of the males is reported to have sexually assaulted her while the second male stood nearby.

The first suspect is described as Asian, around 5ft 10 to 6ft and with a stubbly beard. He was wearing blue jeans and a beanie hat, possibly red with a white trim.

The second male is also described as Asian, in his late 20s, around 5ft 8 to 5ft 10 with a black beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13180627158. Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

