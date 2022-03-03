Police probe into series of attempted burglaries in Calderdale

The attempted burglaries are reported to have occurred on Wednesday March 2 with one taking place sometime between the evening of March 1 and March 2 in the Ripponden and Rishworth areas.

Suspects caused damage to the door in an attempt to gain entry to the properties.

Several lines of enquiry are currently underway with the Calderdale District Crime Team.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses to the attempted burglaries

Anyone with any information or CCTV footage which may assist with ongoing enquiries is asked to contact police on 101.