Police probe into series of attempted burglaries in Calderdale
Police officers in Calderdale are appealing for information following a number of reports of attempted burglaries.
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 1:06 pm
The attempted burglaries are reported to have occurred on Wednesday March 2 with one taking place sometime between the evening of March 1 and March 2 in the Ripponden and Rishworth areas.
Suspects caused damage to the door in an attempt to gain entry to the properties.
Several lines of enquiry are currently underway with the Calderdale District Crime Team.
Anyone with any information or CCTV footage which may assist with ongoing enquiries is asked to contact police on 101.
Officers from our local neighbourhood policing teams, traffic teams and patrol teams will be increasing patrols in the area.