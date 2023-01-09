The owner of Vine, on Stainland Road in West Vale, says the bar is a member of the West Vale and Elland pub watch scheme – which blocks anyone who is abusive to staff from going into their and any of the area’s other member pubs.

Lynda Gionotti has also spoken of how “shocked and saddened” she and the rest of her team were by the woman’s behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As reported by the Courier on Saturday, a woman was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and assault after a video filmed at the bar on Friday night went viral on social media.

The video was filmed on Friday night

Lynda said: “All the staff and management at Vine are truly appalled at the behaviour of the customer who racially abused our doorman last Friday evening.

"This kind of behaviour towards our staff will not be tolerated and we are thankful that West Yorkshire Police took swift and decisive action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The pubs and bars in West Vale and Elland operate a Pub Watch scheme and any abuse of staff results in a min two-year ban which will also be applied in this case.

"Abuse of hospitality staff is unfortunately a problem that needs stamping out. No one should have to go to work and endure abuse it’s just not acceptable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our doorman Dally has worked our door since we opened in 2015 and we are 100 per cent in support of him. We are very sorry for what he had to endure on Friday evening; it really has left us all shocked and saddened.

"Dally was back at work on Saturday night, getting on with his job as he always does – we all rely on him every weekend to maintain order and keep our staff and customers safe and we hope he knows how much we all appreciate him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “West Yorkshire Police takes all reports of hate incidents seriously.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call police on 101.