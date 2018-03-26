Police question 15-year-old boy tonight over sex assault in a West Yorkshire park

A teenage boy is being held by police tonight over reports a 14-year-old girl was subjected to a serious sex assault in Huddersfield.

It was reported to police today (Monday) she had been victim of a serious sexual assault in Greenhead Park on Friday evening at around 6pm.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed a 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in police custody.

Det Con Paul Campbell of Kirklees CID, said: “Although this happened late into the evening on Friday, I would like to appeal to anyone who was in the park or walking through the area who may have any information about this incident to come forward and speak to the police.

“There were two males seen by the girl after the incident and we would been keen to speak to them as they may be able to assist with our enquiries.

“The victim is currently being supported by specially trained officers and the investigation remains ongoing.”

Anyone with any information about this incident or was in the area at the time is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180138520 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.