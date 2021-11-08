Police return dog to owner after it was stolen during Calderdale fireworks display

The pooch was reported stolen from a Bonfire Night display near Heath Lane, Halifax, on Saturday night.

Thankfully, officers located the dog in a garden and it was reunited with its owner.

The theft was one of nine incidents involving animals that the West Yorkshire Police Wildlife and Rural Crime Team were called out to in the 24 hours to 8am on Sunday - including a loose farm animal, a loose horse and three dog-related bites.

The stolen dog was returned to its owners