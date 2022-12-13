News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police say two items suspected to be hand grenades discovered in Elland this morning pose no threat after inspection by specialist officers

West Yorkshire Police say two items suspected to be hand grenades have been found to be harmless upon inspection by specialist officers after they were discovered in Elland this morning (Tuesday).

By Tom Scargill
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Dec 2022, 3:16pm

At 8.55am, police were informed that what were believed to be two hand grenades had been found at an address in Victoria Road, Elland, close to Brooksbank School.

The caller was given safety advice and information was passed to Explosive Ordnance Disposal to carry out a further assessment.

Hide Ad

Explosive Ordnance Disposal have since confirmed the items pose no threat and the road closure and cordon have been lifted.

Police tape