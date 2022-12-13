Police say two items suspected to be hand grenades discovered in Elland this morning pose no threat after inspection by specialist officers
West Yorkshire Police say two items suspected to be hand grenades have been found to be harmless upon inspection by specialist officers after they were discovered in Elland this morning (Tuesday).
At 8.55am, police were informed that what were believed to be two hand grenades had been found at an address in Victoria Road, Elland, close to Brooksbank School.
The caller was given safety advice and information was passed to Explosive Ordnance Disposal to carry out a further assessment.
Explosive Ordnance Disposal have since confirmed the items pose no threat and the road closure and cordon have been lifted.