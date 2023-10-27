Police seal off area around Halifax town centre beauty salon this morning
Police have taped off an area around a beauty salon in Halifax town centre this morning.
There is police tape and a police van at Spa Beauty Nails on Commercial Street, on the corner of Cheapside.
We will update this story with more information when we have it.
