Police seal off area around Halifax town centre beauty salon this morning

Police have taped off an area around a beauty salon in Halifax town centre this morning.

There is police tape and a police van at Spa Beauty Nails on Commercial Street, on the corner of Cheapside.

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call West Yorkshire Police on 101.

Police on Commercial Street in Halifax town centre this morning

Alternatively, officers can be contacted by using the live chat on the force’s website.