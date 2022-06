They are keen to speak to Leon Dore, aged 36, who officers want to speak to regarding a drug seizure in Leeds last month.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who sees him or has any information relating to his current whereabouts is asked to contact police via the 101LiveChat facility on the website or by calling 101 quoting crime reference 13220242324.

Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.