Officers are appealing for help to find 50-year-old Tahir Mahmood, who is wanted on recall to prison.

He was jailed in 2016 at Leeds Crown Court for sexual activity with a child and is missing from an address in Blackburn but has links to Halifax.

Mahmood is Asian, six ft two ins tall, with a tattoo of his name in Urdu on his right inner arm.

Tahir Mahmood, 50, is wanted by police

He was last seen on October 19.

As well as Halifax, police say he has links to Slough and Birmingham.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he might be should contact police on 101 quoting log 0538 of October 27, or email [email protected]

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.