Police search for missing Halifax man

Missing Stephen Hare

Police officers in Calderdale are searching for this missing Halifax man.

Stephen Hare, 57, was last seen in the Illingworth areaat 7pm on Saturday.

He was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. He may also be with a vehicle which is a Peugeot Partner Tepee in grey PK12AVN

Anybody who has seen Mr Hare are asked to call Calderdale police on 101 quoting log 1885 18082018

