Police search launched for missing Calderdale sex offender

Police are looking for a missing sex offender from Calderdale.

They say David Stewart, 38, is wanted for failing to comply with his sex offender registration requirements.

Stewart is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, slim with green eyes and brown hair.

He is known to have links to Calderdale, Kirklees, Humberside, Northumberland, Greater Manchester and Cumbria.

Anyone who believes they may have seen him or knows of his current whereabouts is asked to contact Calderdale Public Protection Unit online online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting reference 13250390792.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.