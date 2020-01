Police searching for a missing West Yorkshire 62-year-old man have found the body of a man.

Police searching for missing Melvyn Kaye, 62, from Queensbury, have found the body of a man in Ripponden this afternoon.

Melvyn Kaye

Officers searching for Mr Kaye found the body of an adult male in the Baitings Reservoir area.

A formal identification is yet to take place but Mr Kaye’s family have been made aware of the development.

He was last seen in Queensbury in Bradford on January 10 at around 11am.