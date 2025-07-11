Police searching for missing Calderdale sex offender make arrest

By Sarah Fitton
Published 11th Jul 2025, 15:51 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2025, 11:42 BST
Police looking for a missing sex offender from Calderdale have arrested a man.

Officers made an appeal for help to find a 28-year-old man on Friday.

They said he was wanted for failing to comply with his sex offender registration requirements.

Police have now said they arrested a man yesterday.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police in Calderdale who appealed for information to find a wanted man have made an arrest.

"A 38-year-old man was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of failing to comply with his sex offender registration requirements.

"Many thanks to everyone who shared the appeal.”

Anyone who has concerns or information about crime in Calderdale can contact police online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101.

