Police searching for missing Calderdale sex offender make arrest

Police looking for a missing sex offender from Calderdale have arrested a man.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers made an appeal for help to find a 28-year-old man on Friday.

They said he was wanted for failing to comply with his sex offender registration requirements.

Police have now said they arrested a man yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police made an arrest yesterday

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police in Calderdale who appealed for information to find a wanted man have made an arrest.

"A 38-year-old man was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of failing to comply with his sex offender registration requirements.

"Many thanks to everyone who shared the appeal.”

Anyone who has concerns or information about crime in Calderdale can contact police online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101.