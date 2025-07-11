Police searching for missing Calderdale sex offender make arrest
Officers made an appeal for help to find a 28-year-old man on Friday.
They said he was wanted for failing to comply with his sex offender registration requirements.
Police have now said they arrested a man yesterday.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police in Calderdale who appealed for information to find a wanted man have made an arrest.
"A 38-year-old man was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of failing to comply with his sex offender registration requirements.
"Many thanks to everyone who shared the appeal.”
