Police seen cutting into a property in Elland town centre and discovering cannabis plants
Police were seen in Elland town centre yesterday (Wednesday)
Officers in Calderdale could be seen cutting through the metal barrier to the front of a property on Southgate.
The team said: “A warrant was executed in Elland resulting an arrest and the discovery of a number of cannabis plants.
"Details to be made public at a later date as enquiries are ongoing.”
Anyone with information or concerns about crime can call police on 101 or contact officers using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.