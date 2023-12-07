News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Police seen cutting into a property in Elland town centre and discovering cannabis plants

Police were seen in Elland town centre yesterday (Wednesday)
By Abigail Kellett
Published 7th Dec 2023, 11:35 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 12:57 GMT
Police were in Elland yesterdayPolice were in Elland yesterday
Police were in Elland yesterday

Officers in Calderdale could be seen cutting through the metal barrier to the front of a property on Southgate.

The team said: “A warrant was executed in Elland resulting an arrest and the discovery of a number of cannabis plants.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Details to be made public at a later date as enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information or concerns about crime can call police on 101 or contact officers using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.