Police seen cutting into a property in Elland town centre and discovering cannabis plants

Police were seen in Elland town centre yesterday (Wednesday)

Police were in Elland yesterday

Officers in Calderdale could be seen cutting through the metal barrier to the front of a property on Southgate.

The team said: “A warrant was executed in Elland resulting an arrest and the discovery of a number of cannabis plants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Details to be made public at a later date as enquiries are ongoing.”