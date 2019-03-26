Police seize £8,000 and more than 100 illegal cars in crackdown

More than 100 vehicles and £8,000 in cash have been seized by West Yorkshire Police in a clampdown on illegal cars.

A total of 108 vehicles were taken during the operation and a total of £8,000 in cash that police believed was obtained illegally.

The operation ran between Monday, February 25 and Sunday, March 17.

It targeted criminals in the Bradford South area - which covers Great Horton, Queensbury, Wibsey, Tong and Wyke.

A total of 29 people were arrested by the police for a range of offences.

Inspector Shelley Slarke, who leads the Bradford South Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This operation was aimed at those who think they can drive around Bradford in vehicles without taxing or insuring them, as well as those who use the roads to commit crime.

“Criminals should be warned that more of these operations will follow, as we are committed to making Bradford safer for all.”

