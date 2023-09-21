Police seize and tow away Land Rover dumped in Halifax street last night
Police were called to the street in Ovenden by concerned residents reporting it had been dumped.
Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team seized the car, saying it was unroadworthy and was not insured or taxed.
