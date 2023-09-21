News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

Police seize and tow away Land Rover dumped in Halifax street last night

Police seized a Land Rover after it was abandoned in a Halifax street last night.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 21st Sep 2023, 15:52 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police were called to the street in Ovenden by concerned residents reporting it had been dumped.

Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team seized the car, saying it was unroadworthy and was not insured or taxed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can contact their local neighbourhood policing team by calling 101.

The car being towed away by police after it was abandoned in Halifax last nightThe car being towed away by police after it was abandoned in Halifax last night
The car being towed away by police after it was abandoned in Halifax last night
Most Popular

Officers can also be contacted by using the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information that might be helpful to a police investigation can be passed on anonymously by calling independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.