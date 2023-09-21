Police seize and tow away Land Rover dumped in Halifax street last night

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called to the street in Ovenden by concerned residents reporting it had been dumped.

Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team seized the car, saying it was unroadworthy and was not insured or taxed.

Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can contact their local neighbourhood policing team by calling 101.

The car being towed away by police after it was abandoned in Halifax last night

Officers can also be contacted by using the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website.