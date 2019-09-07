Police seize car and catch anti-social driver during Operation Hawmill.

A driver had his vehicle seized during a dedicated Calderdale police operation tackling dangerous and irresponsible motorists.

On August 28 Operation Hawmill, Calderdale police's partnership road safety operation was deployed in Boothtown and Southowram.

Eight drivers were stopped for failing to wear a seat belt and one driver had no MOT for their vehicle.

A warning was also issued to one driver for using their vehicle in an anti-social manner and another had their vehicle seized.

Vital funding was secured in August to continue Operation Hawmill that has seen more than 500 people prosecuted for the ‘fatal four offences’ in just over a year.

Operation Hawmill is targeted enforcement work by Calderdale Police to tackle dangerous driving and is funded by the Calderdale Safety Partnership.

T/Inspector Ben Doughty, co-chair of the Road Safety Delivery Group, said: “The public tell us time and time again that road safety is their number one concern in Calderdale.

“We are pleased to be able to introduce the speed indication devices to help tackle speeding in our communities, and at the same time, relaunch Operation Hawmill to target antisocial and dangerous driving.

“Despite an increased awareness, unfortunately we still see motorists on a weekly basis breaking the law and putting pedestrians, other road users and themselves in danger.

“The speed indication devices are an invaluable resource and will allow communities to prevent and detect speeding, and identify speeding hotspots for further enforcement action.”