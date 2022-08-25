Police seize car being used by criminals to carry out offences in Halifax
Police in Halifax have seized a car that was used by criminals to carry out several offences in the town.
By Tom Scargill
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 2:34 pm
Police received reports of a Mitsubishi Shogun being driven dangerously around Halifax, and being used in criminal offences.
Officers were searching for the vehicle when a PCSO noticed a car on a side street and realised it was the vehicle police were looking for.
The vehicle was a pool car, which isn’t registered with a new owner, has no insurance or tax and is driven by different criminals.