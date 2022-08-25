Police seize car being used by criminals to carry out offences in Halifax

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police received reports of a Mitsubishi Shogun being driven dangerously around Halifax, and being used in criminal offences.

Officers were searching for the vehicle when a PCSO noticed a car on a side street and realised it was the vehicle police were looking for.

The vehicle was a pool car, which isn’t registered with a new owner, has no insurance or tax and is driven by different criminals.