Police seize car with 'bad boy exhaust' after complaints about alarm and distress from Halifax residents

A car with a “bad boy exhaust” which sparked a string of complaints has been seized by police in Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 25th Aug 2023, 11:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 11:35 BST

Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team said there have been several recent reports of a white Ford Fiesta “causing a right nuisance” in Boothtown because of its deafening exhaust.

A Section 59 Order had already been given to the car’s owner but last night (Thursday), members of the neighbourhood policing team seized the car for “continuing to use it in a manner which causes alarm and distress”.

The team posted on Facebook: “The owner informed officers that he will get the car back and will continue to act in this manner – so I guess we will keep on seizing it until he learns that he cannot behave so inconsiderately.”

Anyone with concerns or information about crime or anti-social behaviour in their area can contact police by calling 101 or by using the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website.