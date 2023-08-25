Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team said there have been several recent reports of a white Ford Fiesta “causing a right nuisance” in Boothtown because of its deafening exhaust.

A Section 59 Order had already been given to the car’s owner but last night (Thursday), members of the neighbourhood policing team seized the car for “continuing to use it in a manner which causes alarm and distress”.

The team posted on Facebook: “The owner informed officers that he will get the car back and will continue to act in this manner – so I guess we will keep on seizing it until he learns that he cannot behave so inconsiderately.”