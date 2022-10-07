Police seize fireworks from Halifax youths as officers pledge to tackle Bonfire Night yobs

Officers were called to reports of young people setting off fireworks and discovered a group with some in Pear Street, between Parkinson Lane and Hopwood Lane.

Most of the youths ran off when police approached but two were spoken to and had a packet of rockets seized.

Police said: “Officers in Calderdale will be carrying out extra patrols in the area to reassure safety to residents as Bonfire Night fast approaches.

Police seized these rockets from youths in Halifax

"They will target offenders committing anti-social behaviour and criminal damage, and will remove unofficial bonfires or potential material for bonfires from public spaces.”

Police are working with firefighters to crackdown on yob behaviour in the run up to November 5.

For further information about Bonfire Night safety advice, visit www.westyorksfire.gov.uk.