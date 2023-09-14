News you can trust since 1853
Police seize off-road bike causing 'mayhem' in part of Halifax last night

Police have seized an off-road bike causing “mayhem and distress” in part of Halifax last night (Wednesday).
By Sarah Fitton
Published 14th Sep 2023, 13:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 13:17 BST
Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Due to the expertise of our riders, the male riding the bike was apprehended and the bike was seized.

"The male was reported for no insurance, and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.”

Anyone with concerns or information about crime or anti-social behaviour in their area can contact police by calling 101 or using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.