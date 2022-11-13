News you can trust since 1853
Police seize off-road bike from balaclava-clad rider in Elland

A balaclava-wearing off-road bike rider has had his vehicle seized in Calderdale.

By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Nov 2022, 5:56pm

A PCSO from Calder Valleys Neighbourhood Policing Team was on patrol in the Elland Ward, when he saw the man riding around on the off-road motorbike.

They said: “After a bit of a waiting game and some local knowledge, the male was subsequently arrested and the motorbike seized.

“This is a fantastic result and another off-road bike off the roads in Calderdale.”

One of the team with the seized off-road motorbike

Anyone with information about nuisance vehicles can call police on 101.

