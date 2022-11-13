Police seize off-road bike from balaclava-clad rider in Elland
A balaclava-wearing off-road bike rider has had his vehicle seized in Calderdale.
By Sarah Fitton
A PCSO from Calder Valleys Neighbourhood Policing Team was on patrol in the Elland Ward, when he saw the man riding around on the off-road motorbike.
They said: “After a bit of a waiting game and some local knowledge, the male was subsequently arrested and the motorbike seized.
“This is a fantastic result and another off-road bike off the roads in Calderdale.”
Anyone with information about nuisance vehicles can call police on 101.