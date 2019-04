West Yorkshire Police seized four vehicles in Boothtown as Operation Hawmill continues to target dangerous drivers in Calderdale.

Two drivers were also caught with no insurance in the area, and two were caught with no tax.

One driver was dealt with by officers for driving with no seatbelt, while another driver was given a road side breath test.

Operation Hawmill is the Calderdale Partnership road safety campaign tackling anti-social use of vehicles and offences on the road network of Calderdale.