Police shake up on the number of officers in Calderdale's neighbourhoods

The public can have their say on proposed increases to the number of neighbourhood police officers in Calderdale at two upcoming meetings.

West Yorkshire police say the Calderdale neighbourhood policing team will increase to two inspectors, six sergeants, 27 constables and 54 PCSO’s - which they say will result in greater visibility and accessibility for the public.

Meetings will be held at the Brighouse Civic Hall at 6.30pm on March 9 and at Mytholmroyd Community Centre at 6pm on March 16 where the public can discuss the plans.

Craig Whittaker, Calder Valley MP, said: “This significant increase in resource will greatly assist our local policing team as it delivers it’s key priorities of understanding the nature and needs of communities and responding in ways which secure public confidence and promote trust.

"Although crime has significantly reduced, both locally and nationally, since 2010, we cannot be complacent and as a community we need to work with the police to ensure this trend continues.”

Halifax MP Holly Lynch said: “I am a great believer in neighbourhood policing, which provides a vital link between communities and the police.

“Since 2010, the Conservatives have cut West Yorkshire Police’s budget by 35 per cent and just last year Calderdale’s neighbourhood policing teams reduced by 50 per cent and we all felt the impact on our streets.

“I welcome this announcement to reinvest in neighbourhood policing teams which cannot come soon enough, and look forward to working with these new officers to tackle the anti-social behaviour, in particular, which is blighting our communities.”