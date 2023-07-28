Police shut Halifax building and find 200 bags of cannabis after drugs raid interrupts man's 'nice cup of tea'

Officers from Calderdale District Crime Team and Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out the search at an address in the Park Ward on Wednesday.

They said a man inside was sat on the couch “enjoying a nice cup of tea” when they forced their way in.

"We obviously startled this chap as his cup of tea went everywhere,” the team posted on social media.

Police are in court today applying to close the address for three months

"The male picked up his bags of cannabis and ran upstairs, dropping several bags.

"The male was aiming for a hole in a bedroom wall to discard the drugs but was quickly collared, leaving a further trail of grip seal bags in his wake.

"Approximately 200 separate grip seal bags containing cannabis were recovered.”

The man was arrested and charged, and police issued an closure notice at the address, meaning no one can go inside.

Such orders allow councils or police to quickly close premises which are being used, or likely to be used, to commit nuisance or disorder.

A court hearing is listed for today where West Yorkshire Police is seeking a three-month closure order for the building.

Police have also searched two vehicles linked to the address and found a further 200 grip seal bags containing cannabis.

