News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk

Police shut Halifax building and find 200 bags of cannabis after drugs raid interrupts man's 'nice cup of tea'

Police are seeking a three-month closure order on a Halifax building today (Friday) where they found hundreds of bags of drugs during a raid.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 28th Jul 2023, 11:04 BST- 1 min read

Officers from Calderdale District Crime Team and Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out the search at an address in the Park Ward on Wednesday.

They said a man inside was sat on the couch “enjoying a nice cup of tea” when they forced their way in.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We obviously startled this chap as his cup of tea went everywhere,” the team posted on social media.

Police are in court today applying to close the address for three monthsPolice are in court today applying to close the address for three months
Police are in court today applying to close the address for three months
Most Popular

"The male picked up his bags of cannabis and ran upstairs, dropping several bags.

"The male was aiming for a hole in a bedroom wall to discard the drugs but was quickly collared, leaving a further trail of grip seal bags in his wake.

"Approximately 200 separate grip seal bags containing cannabis were recovered.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The man was arrested and charged, and police issued an closure notice at the address, meaning no one can go inside.

Such orders allow councils or police to quickly close premises which are being used, or likely to be used, to commit nuisance or disorder.

A court hearing is listed for today where West Yorkshire Police is seeking a three-month closure order for the building.

Police have also searched two vehicles linked to the address and found a further 200 grip seal bags containing cannabis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.