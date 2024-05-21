Police shut off street on edge of Halifax town centre today
Police have sealed off a street on the edge of Halifax town centre.
Carlton Place, off King Cross Street, has been shut by police tape at one end and a police van at the other.
The Courier has asked the police for more details and will update this story with more information when we have it.
