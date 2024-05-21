Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have sealed off a street on the edge of Halifax town centre.

Carlton Place, off King Cross Street, has been shut by police tape at one end and a police van at the other.

The Courier has asked the police for more details and will update this story with more information when we have it.

