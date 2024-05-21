Police shut off street on edge of Halifax town centre today

By Sarah Fitton
Published 21st May 2024, 12:31 BST
Police have sealed off a street on the edge of Halifax town centre.

Carlton Place, off King Cross Street, has been shut by police tape at one end and a police van at the other.

The Courier has asked the police for more details and will update this story with more information when we have it.

If you have concerns or information about crime in your area, contact police by calling 101 or using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.