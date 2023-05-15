News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 foxes, 4 rabbits & badger found dead: RSPCA launch investigation
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
M25 traffic brought to a standstill after child ‘falls out of car’
Holly Willoughby 'visibly uncomfortable' for Phillip Schofield return

Police stand guard outside house in part of Halifax today after area cordoned off

Police are still outside a house in part of Halifax today (Monday) in an area residents say was taped off over the weekend.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 15th May 2023, 12:44 BST- 1 min read

Officers are standing at the front and back of the home on Woodside View, off Woodside Road in Boothtown, very near Woodside GPs Surgery.

A police van and car are also parked outside.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One resident has told the Courier the area was cordoned off by police over the weekend.

Police on Woodside View in Boothtown, Halifax, todayPolice on Woodside View in Boothtown, Halifax, today
Police on Woodside View in Boothtown, Halifax, today
Most Popular

We will update this story with more information when we have it.

Read More
HERE