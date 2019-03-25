Police step up hunt for Halifax arsonists who torched barn with 150 pregnant sheep inside

Police officers in Calderdale have stepped up their hunt for arsonists who set fire to a barn in Halifax containing 150 pregnant sheep.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of arson at a farm off Old Lane, Ovenden.

The fire is believed to have started between 4pm and 5pm on Wednesday March 20.

The Halifax farmer described his anguish over the incident.

Keith Midgley, 60, admitted the incident has made him consider whether he wishes to continue a lifetime of farming.

Enquiries, including CCTV enquiries, are ongoing and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have caught any suspicious behaviour on their own CCTV.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13190145644.