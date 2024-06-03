Police still searching for Calderdale man after assault in Halifax village left man needing surgery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives are making a fresh appeal for help finding a Calderdale man after a serious attack.

Police want to speak to 25-year-old Jordan Macrae after the assault of another 25-year-old man in Wainstalls, near Halifax.

The attack left the victim with injuries which needed surgery.

Jordan is described as 6ft tall and of proportionate build.

Police want to speak to Jordan Macrae

He is believed to live in Sowerby Bridge and has links to other areas of Calderdale, as well as Leeds and Bradford

Anyone who knows where he is or has information about the attack, which happened on May 11, should contact Calderdale CID via the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240252740.