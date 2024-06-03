Police still searching for Calderdale man after assault in Halifax village left man needing surgery
Police want to speak to 25-year-old Jordan Macrae after the assault of another 25-year-old man in Wainstalls, near Halifax.
The attack left the victim with injuries which needed surgery.
Jordan is described as 6ft tall and of proportionate build.
He is believed to live in Sowerby Bridge and has links to other areas of Calderdale, as well as Leeds and Bradford
Anyone who knows where he is or has information about the attack, which happened on May 11, should contact Calderdale CID via the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240252740.
Information can also be provided anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.