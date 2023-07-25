News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96

Police stinger used twice in one day as Halifax officers seize two quad bikes and a motorbike

Halifax police used a stinger twice in one day as they tackled yob driving.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 25th Jul 2023, 17:03 BST- 2 min read

The device – a strip of spikes which deflates tyres – is used to stop vehicles.

Officers used it yesterday (Monday) twice to stop two quad bikes, neither displaying number plates.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The first quad bike – a Raptor 750 cc – was spotted on Burnley Road in Halifax and failed to stop for police.

Three vehicles were seized by police in HalifaxThree vehicles were seized by police in Halifax
Three vehicles were seized by police in Halifax
Most Popular

A pursuit led officers to Mixenden where the stinger was deployed and the quad bike was abandoned.

Checks revealed it had been reported stolen from Skipton, and it was seized.

Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team posted on social media: “Whilst officers were waiting for recovery of the quad, they sighted a Suzuki 750cc quad bike with no number plate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The stinger was deployed again and the rider made off on foot.

"The vehicle was then reported as stolen – enquiries are ongoing in relation to the true identity of the vehicle as well as the validity of the report of it being stolen.

"Officers were now up to two vehicles awaiting recovery when they sighted a motorcycle at speed with no number plate displayed.

"On sighting the police, the motorcycle made off and after a short pursuit the rider failed to negotiate a right hand bend and fell off.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Motorcycle discovered to have no keeper and no insurance and rider reported for no insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, fail to stop for police and driving without due care and attention.

"Motorbike added to the pile of vehicles already awaiting recovery.”

Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can call police on 101.