Police stinger used twice in one day as Halifax officers seize two quad bikes and a motorbike

The device – a strip of spikes which deflates tyres – is used to stop vehicles.

Officers used it yesterday (Monday) twice to stop two quad bikes, neither displaying number plates.

The first quad bike – a Raptor 750 cc – was spotted on Burnley Road in Halifax and failed to stop for police.

Three vehicles were seized by police in Halifax

A pursuit led officers to Mixenden where the stinger was deployed and the quad bike was abandoned.

Checks revealed it had been reported stolen from Skipton, and it was seized.

Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team posted on social media: “Whilst officers were waiting for recovery of the quad, they sighted a Suzuki 750cc quad bike with no number plate.

"The stinger was deployed again and the rider made off on foot.

"The vehicle was then reported as stolen – enquiries are ongoing in relation to the true identity of the vehicle as well as the validity of the report of it being stolen.

"Officers were now up to two vehicles awaiting recovery when they sighted a motorcycle at speed with no number plate displayed.

"On sighting the police, the motorcycle made off and after a short pursuit the rider failed to negotiate a right hand bend and fell off.

"Motorcycle discovered to have no keeper and no insurance and rider reported for no insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, fail to stop for police and driving without due care and attention.

"Motorbike added to the pile of vehicles already awaiting recovery.”