Police in Calderdale stopped 17 vehicles yesterday as part of an ongoing operation to tackle dangerous drivers.

Operation Hawmill tackles the fatal four of speeding, seatbelts, mobile phone use and drug/drink driving and yesterday’s patrol took place in Sowerby Bridge and Brighouse.

Eight drivers were stopped for not wearing a seatbelt, while four were stopped for a VRM (registration plate) offence.

Other offences included:

Police tape

1 ticket – Mobile phone

1 ticket – Incorrect insurance (delivering food with no business cover)

1 verbal warning – Defective exhaust

1 verbal warning – Traffic light (warning as person who was not local miss understood filter lane)

1 section 59 warning (driving in an anti-social manner)

Most offences were located around Sowerby Bridge centre and Tuel Lane.

Officers also attended Lowfields Way on Lowfields Industrial Estate, Elland at around 8.45pm following reports of a car meet. A section 59 warning was issued.