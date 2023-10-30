News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way

Police stop 17 motorists in Sowerby Bridge and Brighouse yesterday as part of ongoing operation to tackle dangerous drivers

Police in Calderdale stopped 17 vehicles yesterday as part of an ongoing operation to tackle dangerous drivers.
By Tom Scargill
Published 30th Oct 2023, 13:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Operation Hawmill tackles the fatal four of speeding, seatbelts, mobile phone use and drug/drink driving and yesterday’s patrol took place in Sowerby Bridge and Brighouse.

Eight drivers were stopped for not wearing a seatbelt, while four were stopped for a VRM (registration plate) offence.

Other offences included:

Police tapePolice tape
Police tape
Most Popular

1 ticket – Mobile phone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

1 ticket – Incorrect insurance (delivering food with no business cover)

1 verbal warning – Defective exhaust

1 verbal warning – Traffic light (warning as person who was not local miss understood filter lane)

1 section 59 warning (driving in an anti-social manner)

Most offences were located around Sowerby Bridge centre and Tuel Lane.

Officers also attended Lowfields Way on Lowfields Industrial Estate, Elland at around 8.45pm following reports of a car meet. A section 59 warning was issued.

Officers then attended Armytage Road in Brighouse following reports of a second car meet.