Police stop 17 motorists in Sowerby Bridge and Brighouse yesterday as part of ongoing operation to tackle dangerous drivers
Operation Hawmill tackles the fatal four of speeding, seatbelts, mobile phone use and drug/drink driving and yesterday’s patrol took place in Sowerby Bridge and Brighouse.
Eight drivers were stopped for not wearing a seatbelt, while four were stopped for a VRM (registration plate) offence.
Other offences included:
1 ticket – Mobile phone
1 ticket – Incorrect insurance (delivering food with no business cover)
1 verbal warning – Defective exhaust
1 verbal warning – Traffic light (warning as person who was not local miss understood filter lane)
1 section 59 warning (driving in an anti-social manner)
Most offences were located around Sowerby Bridge centre and Tuel Lane.
Officers also attended Lowfields Way on Lowfields Industrial Estate, Elland at around 8.45pm following reports of a car meet. A section 59 warning was issued.
Officers then attended Armytage Road in Brighouse following reports of a second car meet.