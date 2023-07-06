Police were called to Eldroth Road in Bell Hall at 11.22pm on Tuesday to reports of a loud bang as a vehicle drove past.

The street was cordoned off while officers investigated.

Detective Inspector Jarrod McSharry, from Calderdale District CID, said: “We are treating this incident seriously and are currently carrying out extensive enquiries to identify those involved.

Eldroth Road

“At this stage we have not recovered any physical evidence of a firearms discharge from the scene and there have been no reports of anyone being injured as a result of this incident.

“I would appeal to anyone with any information to come forward.”

Anyone with any information or who saw anything suspicious on Eldroth Road is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility quoting log 2104 of July 4.