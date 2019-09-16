Police trying to trace these men in connection with dead body found in car on Scammonden Moor

Police appealing for information after a man’s body was found on a remote part of Scammonden have released photos of three potential witnesses they want to trace.

A PCSO found the body of Najeebullah Nekzad, 19, who was from Ashton-under-Lyne area shortly before 11.10am on August 31 after reports the day before of a grey coloured Fiat Punto having been abandoned in the area.

The officer found the body of Mr Nekzad inside the vehicle which had been left near old Nont Sarah’s Hotel on New Hey Road.

It is thought the vehicle had been left at the location for several days.

Mr Nekzad’s death is currently being treated as unexplained and officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward to help in the investigation.

Detective Superintendent Pat Twiggs from the Protective Services (Crime) team, said: “I need to know happened to Najeebullah.

"He was a young man with his life ahead of him and I am making a direct appeal for information about what happened to him.

“That is why tI am releasing a photo of three men I want to speak to as potential witnesses about what happened.

“They could hold vital information and not even realise the significance of it. I need them to pick up the phone and call.

“They were in the area between 9.50am and 10.10am on Wednesday 28 August.

"They were in a white coloured Vauxhall Grandland (pictured) and got out of the vehicle to take pictures of the old Nont Sarah’s Hotel.

They parked up at 9.55am and left at 09.58am in the direction of Denshaw.

“The body was left in a very remote spot – there isn’t much around so it is likely you would remember if you were in the area and had reason to stop.

Anyone with information which could help the investigation is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting log 438 of 30 August.

Or via www.westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk/contact us

* Two men aged 35 and 18 from the Manchester area have been arrested on suspicion of murder and been released under investigation.

