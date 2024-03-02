Police uncover 'dangerous' drugs farm in quiet Calderdale village after concern from residents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers from Calder Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out a raid at an address in Shelf after receiving information from people in the area suspicious about what was going on there.

Inside, they found cannabis growing

"These scenes were very dangerous, as they often are when the electrics are bypassed,” said the team.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police raided an address in the village and found the drugs growing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is important that local communities continue to report such matters so we can attend and secure the premises and ensure that buildings are made safe again, and are no longer a fire risk.

"If you have any information or suspicions of a cannabis grow, you can report them directly online via our live chat system."

To pass on information about drugs or other crime, call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.