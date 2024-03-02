Police uncover 'dangerous' drugs farm in quiet Calderdale village after concern from residents
Officers from Calder Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out a raid at an address in Shelf after receiving information from people in the area suspicious about what was going on there.
Inside, they found cannabis growing
"These scenes were very dangerous, as they often are when the electrics are bypassed,” said the team.
"It is important that local communities continue to report such matters so we can attend and secure the premises and ensure that buildings are made safe again, and are no longer a fire risk.
"If you have any information or suspicions of a cannabis grow, you can report them directly online via our live chat system."
To pass on information about drugs or other crime, call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.