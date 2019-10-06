Police vow to step up tackling anti-social behaviour in these Calderdale areas

Police in Calderdale will clamp down on anti-social behaviour after a number of incident in two areas.

A spokesperson for the Calderdale Lower Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team said they are aware of sporadic incidents of anti-social behaviour in the Greetland and Stainland areas.

"We are working closely with the Community Safety Partnership, ASB Team and Early Intervention team.," said the spokesperson.

"Local officers are providing a visible presence to deter further ASB and we would always encourage prompt reporting of any incident.

"Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

The increase in patrols come as problems were raised by a local ward councillor in Calderdale.

Anti-social behaviour including children making home-made flame-throwers are threatening to drive residents of a Calderdale village out of their homes, councillors were told at a meeting of full Council.

Coun Paul Bellenger (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) told members of full Calderdale Council anti-social behaviour has been going on in the village for about 18 months and residents had had enough.