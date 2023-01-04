Police warn car owners in north Halifax to be vigilant after a series of vehicle break-ins

Three vehicles were broken in to in the Illingworth and Ogden area of Calderdale of late.

Police say this is unusual for the area, and ask that residents be vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour.

People are advised to park under a light or off the road if they can and if they have an alarm fitted, ensure it is activated.

Police are also asking residents in Pecket Well and Hebden Bridge to be vigilant after three burglaries were reported there recently.

Police say residents should ensure they lock their doors and windows and if you have an alarm fitted, ensure it is activated.

If you have been affected and or would like some advice regarding the security of your home, you can contact [email protected]