Police warn of 'terrible consequences' of knife crime after murder of Halifax's Casey Badhams

As reported by the Courier yesterday, Jake Wilkinson has been jailed for life, being told her will serve a minimum of 22 years, after stabbing 21-year-old Casey on Myrtle Avenue in August last year.

Wilkison, also 21, and of Furness Drive, Ovenden, Halifax, stabbed Casey in the side, penetrating his heart.

Casey was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake Wilkinson

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Amanda Wimbles, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We hope it will bring some degree of comfort to know that Wilkinson has now been brought to justice and had to answer for his actions.

“This tragic case illustrates only too well the appalling human cost of people carrying and using knives and we hope that it will serve as a stark reminder to others of the terrible consequences of knife crime and the devastation it can cause.”

In a moving victim impact statement, Casey's mother Samina Kershaw described how her son had his whole life in front of him and had wanted to see the world and go to work in Thailand.

She said every day was a battle to get up and get dressed and the pain was too much to bear some days.

Casey Badhams

She said her son had a cheeky smile and added: "I miss his smile so much.

"Casey never stood a chance, as we now know, it was a single blow that pierced his heart."

She said her heart was not just broken it had ripped out out and a piece was missing.

"I hope sentence deters others from carrying a knife and stops other families going through what we went through," she added.

Floral tributes left for Casey Badhams on Myrtle Avenue