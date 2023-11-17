Police's 'sorry lads' message as they seize suspicious lorry driven up from Midlands and dumped in leafy part of Halifax
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team said the small lorry was driven up to Halifax by two young men from The Midlands on Saturday night before being abandoned on a quiet street in the Skircoat area.
Police said: “Enquiries revealed that the vehicle was not insured and was notified off road.
"Therefore, the vehicle was seized by your local neighbourhood police officers.
"We have no idea why the vehicle was here so sorry lads if we’ve spoilt your next move.”
Any one with concerns or information about crime in their area should call police on 101.
Officers can also be contacted using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
Information can be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 55111.