Police's 'sorry lads' message as they seize suspicious lorry driven up from Midlands and dumped in leafy part of Halifax

“Sorry lads” was the message from Halifax Police after they seized a suspicious vehicle found dumped in part of the town.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team said the small lorry was driven up to Halifax by two young men from The Midlands on Saturday night before being abandoned on a quiet street in the Skircoat area.

Police said: “Enquiries revealed that the vehicle was not insured and was notified off road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Therefore, the vehicle was seized by your local neighbourhood police officers.

The vehicle was seized by police

"We have no idea why the vehicle was here so sorry lads if we’ve spoilt your next move.”

Any one with concerns or information about crime in their area should call police on 101.

Officers can also be contacted using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.