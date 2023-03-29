Popular bar in Calderdale village sends message to louts after rock attack - 'Please don't throw stones at us'

Barbary’s, at Bridge End in Mytholmroyd, says louts have been throwing rocks at its outside area, causing damage.

The owners there have informed police.

"We’re very lucky to have an excellent community around us down here in the valley but sadly there are always minor incidents that cause damage, annoyance, expense and inconvenience to businesses around.

Barbary's in Mytholmroyd

"Rock throwing is probably a lot of fun but please don’t throw things at us. Keep on with the good and sorry we have to share this.

"It has been reported to the police and we’ll make sure to be keeping an eye out. Hopefully this won’t happen again.”

Anyone with information about the damage or those involved should call police on 101 or contact officers by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.