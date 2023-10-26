A primary school in Brighouse has had their minibus stolen again after thieves rammed the school gates before taking off with the vehicle.

In a post on their Facebook page, the school said the incident happened at around 11pm last night (Wednesday).

"I am furious and upset in equal amounts as once again someone stole our mini bus last night,” the post said.

"Our bus is so important to us and allows us to give the children a full experience of life in the community.

Highbury School, Rastrick

"If you know anyone who has seen our bus and has any information please contact school. It has our sunshine logo on the side.

"When it was stolen last time we followed all advice from the police. We added additional security to the van and the gates and parked it where we were advised to.

"None of this made any difference as they rammed the gates with the van and didn’t try to break the new locks.

"I wanted to add this to show that we were taking such care to avoid this happening again.