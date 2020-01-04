Prison sentence for stealing £144 of perfume gift sets from Halifax Boots and other court cases

These Calderdale cases were heard before Bradford Magistrates Court.

Leigh Anthony Jackson (37) of Burley Street, Elland, committed to prison for seven weeks for stealing perfume gift sets to the value of £144 belonging to Halifax Boots. Committed to prison for one week concurrent, ordered to pay a £122 victim surcharge for failing without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Bradford Magistrates’ Court.

Mohammed Sohail (27) of Warley Road, Halifax, ordered to pay a £66 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for having registration plates that were not registered with DVLA.

Sandra Barrett (57) of Shibden Hall Croft, Shibden, Halifax, given six points on her licence, ordered to pay a £641 fine, £64 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Thomas James Bridges (23) of Kershaw Drive, Luddenden Foot, given five points on his licence, ordered to pay a £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Ali Liaqat (45) of Oak Terrace, Halifax, given four points on his licence, ordered to pay an £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Beauty Nyoni (39) of Tewit Close, Halifax, given three points on her licence, ordered to pay a £111 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Alan Thompson (56) of Plane Tree Nest Lane, Halifax, ordered to pay a £150 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs driving a motor vehicle without wearing a seat belt.

George Thompson (19) of Dene View, Luddenden Foot, given five points on his licence, ordered to pay a £293 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Mohammed Waqas (31) of Gibralter Avenue, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £186 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Gary Lee Fairburn (33) of Bradford Road, Brighouse, ordered to pay a £140 fine for driving a motor vehicle without wearing a seat belt. Ordered to pay a £140 fine for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising you to drive a motor vehicle of that class. Given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £422 fine, £42 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Jolene Diane Glennan (32) of Aysgarth Avenue, Lightcliffe, given three points on her licence, ordered to pay a £40 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without due care and attention. Ordered to pay a £40 fine for failing to comply with a no entry sign.

Mohammed Sohail (28) of Craven Terrace, Halifax, discharged conditionally for six months, ordered to pay a £25 victim surcharge, £30 costs for resisting a constable in the execution of their duty.

Dawn Louise Murgatroyd (45) of Croft Rise, Wheatley, disqualified from driving for 25 months given a community order, £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drink driving.