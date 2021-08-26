Provisional licence holder driving car with fake plates stopped by police on M62

West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Unit stopped the VW Golf on the eastbound carriageway of the M62 at Brighouse.

As officers carried out checks the found the driver had no insurance.

They were also a provisional licence hold and was not being supervised or had L plates on the vehicle.

The VW Golf stopped on the M62

The police unit also said the car had false number plates in an effort to hide the offences.

The driver was reported to court.

What is the road policing unit?

The road policing unit is responsible for the policing of the road network throughout the Force, an area of 2029 km2 with a population of approximately 2,108,000 people.

Within this area there are roads of all types including one of the busiest motorway networks in Europe.

This network includes the M62 Trans-Pennine motorway; the highest and the most congested in the country.

As well as the M62 the unit also cover the M1, M621, M606, A1 and A1(M); a total distance of over 213 carriageway miles in some of the most challenging of environments.

Safer Roads Officers are part of a larger team of officers and operate from two strategically placed bases to cover the Force area; including the motorway network and to maximize the use of the resources available at any one time.