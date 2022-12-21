Derek Stewart Whitworth, 53, appeared at Bradford Crown Court today and pleaded not guilty to careless driving in relation to the death of Sonya Majid on Queens Road in July 2021.

Ms Majid died at the scene after she was struck by the DAF lorry belonging to waste disposal business Halifax Metals at a pedestrian crossing.

The prosecution and defence both agree that Ms Majid had crossed the road when the red man was showing, but there is dispute over whether she was using a mobile phone at the time and this matter will be explored at Whitworth’s trial in 2023.