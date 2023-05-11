Queensbury crash: Police release shocking video of moment pedestrian was nearly 'obliterated' by jack-knifing HGV hit by speeding car driven by Halifax man
A video has been released by police of the horrifying moment a lorry almost “squashed” a man after being hit by a speeding car driven by a Halifax man.
As reported by the Courier, Shaheib Mohammed, aged 24 and of Clay Pits Lane in Pellon, was jailed yesterday (Wednesday) after the terrifying crash in Queensbury.
He was driving a Volkswagen Passat which ran a red light and hit the lorry, causing it to jack-knife.
Bradofor Crown Court heard that his passenger that night suffered a catalogue of serious injuries including a bleed on the brain and a ripped aorta.
He admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was jailed for two years and eight months, and was banned from driving for a total of three years and four months.
The crash happened at the Sandbeds junction with Brighouse Road on May 11 last year.
Judge Colin Burn said his actions had been “lethally dangerous” and an entirely innocent pedestrian came within a couple of metres at the most of being “squashed” between the HGV and a house wall.