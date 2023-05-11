News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Queensbury crash: Police release shocking video of moment pedestrian was nearly 'obliterated' by jack-knifing HGV hit by speeding car driven by Halifax man

A video has been released by police of the horrifying moment a lorry almost “squashed” a man after being hit by a speeding car driven by a Halifax man.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 11th May 2023, 13:28 BST- 1 min read
Shaheib MohammeShaheib Mohamme
Shaheib Mohamme

As reported by the Courier, Shaheib Mohammed, aged 24 and of Clay Pits Lane in Pellon, was jailed yesterday (Wednesday) after the terrifying crash in Queensbury.

He was driving a Volkswagen Passat which ran a red light and hit the lorry, causing it to jack-knife.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bradofor Crown Court heard that his passenger that night suffered a catalogue of serious injuries including a bleed on the brain and a ripped aorta.

Most Popular

He admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was jailed for two years and eight months, and was banned from driving for a total of three years and four months.

The crash happened at the Sandbeds junction with Brighouse Road on May 11 last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Judge Colin Burn said his actions had been “lethally dangerous” and an entirely innocent pedestrian came within a couple of metres at the most of being “squashed” between the HGV and a house wall.

Read More
Read more: People trafficking: Halifax man among six jailed for smuggling migran...