As reported by the Courier, Shaheib Mohammed, aged 24 and of Clay Pits Lane in Pellon, was jailed yesterday (Wednesday) after the terrifying crash in Queensbury.

He was driving a Volkswagen Passat which ran a red light and hit the lorry, causing it to jack-knife.

Bradofor Crown Court heard that his passenger that night suffered a catalogue of serious injuries including a bleed on the brain and a ripped aorta.

He admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was jailed for two years and eight months, and was banned from driving for a total of three years and four months.

The crash happened at the Sandbeds junction with Brighouse Road on May 11 last year.

