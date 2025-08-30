Racist attack in park: Two arrested after racist attack on mum in Halifax park

By Sarah Fitton
Published 30th Aug 2025, 21:02 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2025, 21:13 BST
Police investigating a racist attack on a mum in a Halifax park have arrested two people.

As reported by the Courier earlier today, officers have been looking for a man and a woman who racially abused a family in Manor Heath Park.

Most Popular

The pair – thought to be in their 60s – were also reported to have assaulted the mum of the family and the person who called police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A video of the incident has been shared widely on social media.

Manor Heath Park in Halifaxplaceholder image
Manor Heath Park in Halifax

This evening, police have announced that they have made two arrests as part of their inquiries.

They say a man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated assault.

Both are currently in custody and inquiries are continuing.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter.”

Anyone who has information about the incident, which happened at around 1.49pm on Thursday, should contact officers via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or by calling 101.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice