Police investigating a racist attack on a mum in a Halifax park have arrested two people.

As reported by the Courier earlier today, officers have been looking for a man and a woman who racially abused a family in Manor Heath Park.

The pair – thought to be in their 60s – were also reported to have assaulted the mum of the family and the person who called police.

A video of the incident has been shared widely on social media.

Manor Heath Park in Halifax

This evening, police have announced that they have made two arrests as part of their inquiries.

They say a man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated assault.

Both are currently in custody and inquiries are continuing.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter.”

Anyone who has information about the incident, which happened at around 1.49pm on Thursday, should contact officers via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or by calling 101.