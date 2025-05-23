Raiders damage cafe at much-loved Halifax park

By Sarah Fitton
Published 23rd May 2025, 18:00 BST

Thieves have attacked a popular Halifax cafe.

Coffee Culture in the Park, at Shibden Park, was raided in the early hours of this morning.

The culprits not only stole from the cafe but caused significant damage.

The cafe has posted an appeal for anyone who has information that might help track down the thieves to get in touch.

The cafe has been broken into

"If anyone has any CCTV near the area, please can you have a look through it or even if may have noticed something out of the ordinary or heard something, please get in touch,” it has said.

"We know this was a few people not a single person.

"They not only stole from the cafe but also caused lots of damage.”

Anyone who has information should contact police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by contacting the crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

