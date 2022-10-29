Heartbroken staff at PB’s Play Village, at Whiterose Mills on Holdsworth Road in Holmfield, discovered the raid when they came to work this morning (Saturday).

Laura Priestley, who runs the play centre with Jade Cummings, said the culprits have stolen cash, broken doors and ripped out CCTV cameras.

The play gym has been forced to shut today for repairs and cleaning-up but the team have pledged to reopen for Halloween parties tomorrow.

Police are appealing for witnesses

"They’ve got in through the roof – I don’t know how they’ve done it,” she said.

"There’s a hole and water coming in so we’re just waiting for a roofer to come.

"We will be open for the Halloween parties we have planned for tomorrow. We wouldn’t want to let the children down.”

Anyone with information about the break-in or who saw anything suspicious in the area overnight should call police on 101 or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, or Crimestoppers – where information can be passed on anonymously - on 0800 555111.

Laura said said this is the second break-in at PB’s Play Village, with thieves also attacking last year.

Earlier this month the Courier reported how another Halifax play gym had been broken into two in the space of three days.