Raiders smash their way into THREE Halifax town centre restaurants

Three of Halifax town centre’s restaurants have been attacked by thieves.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The culprits are understood to have hit Spice Delight - on Princess Street - and Dario’s Slice – on nearby Crossley Street - in the early hours of this morning, smashing windows to get inside.

And well-known family-run La Luna, in Westgate Arcade, was broken into in the early hours of Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indian restaurant Spice Delight has said it will have to close today because of the raid but should be back open tomorrow.

Anyone who has information should call police

It has posted: "It’s not safe to open today but hopefully we will be open back tomorrow.”

Onur Kafali, who runs Dario’s Slice, understands the theft at his eatery happened at 12.20am and he said the culprits made off with the till.

He is hoping to be able to open today.

Sam Yumusak, one of the owners of La Luna, said nothing was taken from his restaurant, which was attacked at 12.20am on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, again, the culprits smashed their way in by breaking the glass in the door.

He said he leaves his till drawer open overnight to show there is no cash left on the premises.

He believes there were two culprits – one outside keeping a look out and one inside.

Meantime, the owners of Shay Cafe, on Hunger Hill, had their Halifax home broken into at around 6.50am on Monday. Nothing was taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who has information about any of the burglaries should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.