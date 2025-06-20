Raiders smash their way into THREE Halifax town centre restaurants
The culprits are understood to have hit Spice Delight - on Princess Street - and Dario’s Slice – on nearby Crossley Street - in the early hours of this morning, smashing windows to get inside.
And well-known family-run La Luna, in Westgate Arcade, was broken into in the early hours of Wednesday.
Indian restaurant Spice Delight has said it will have to close today because of the raid but should be back open tomorrow.
It has posted: "It’s not safe to open today but hopefully we will be open back tomorrow.”
Onur Kafali, who runs Dario’s Slice, understands the theft at his eatery happened at 12.20am and he said the culprits made off with the till.
He is hoping to be able to open today.
Sam Yumusak, one of the owners of La Luna, said nothing was taken from his restaurant, which was attacked at 12.20am on Wednesday.
But, again, the culprits smashed their way in by breaking the glass in the door.
He said he leaves his till drawer open overnight to show there is no cash left on the premises.
He believes there were two culprits – one outside keeping a look out and one inside.
Meantime, the owners of Shay Cafe, on Hunger Hill, had their Halifax home broken into at around 6.50am on Monday. Nothing was taken.
Anyone who has information about any of the burglaries should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.