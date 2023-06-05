Raiders steal £3,500 of clothes from Calderdale vintage store including rare band T-shirts
The raiders broke into Exchange Mill, on Saddleworth Road in Elland, where Working Class Hero had been taking part in a pop-up market.
They stole rare and vintage items including some designer clothes and much sought-after band T-shirts.
The independent trader, based in Wilkin Royd Mill in Brighouse, is still counting the cost of what was taken but estimates it was worth around £3,500.
Andrew Thomas, who runs the store, said this is the second time the business has been hit by thieves.
In December 2020, the store was selling clothes from bar Good Mood in Halifax town centre, which is run by Andrew’s twin brother.
Then burglars smashed a window at the bar and stole £5,000 worth of the vintage trader’s stock.
“That’s £10,000 altogether,” said Andrew. “Our insurance doesn’t cover it.”
Reluctantly, he has set up an online fundraiser in the hope of collecting enough to replenish the shop.
"I absolutely hate having to do this, as someone with pride who rarely asks for help of anyone, but as a small independent business in the toughest of times at the moment, unfortunately I haven't much choice,” he said.
To donate to the fundraiser, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/working-class-hero-after-another-break-in
The break-in happened on the evening of Sunday, May 28. Anyone with information about it should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Working Class Hero trade online or you can make an appointment to visit by emailing [email protected]